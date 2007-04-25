Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

LG's WiMax-enabled Phone Might be a Little Early

lg-nortel-wimax.jpg

LG-Nortel seems to be a bit early on this one, but they've made what looks to be the first WiMax-enabled phone. It's a standard phone with a videophone built in, which is where the WiMax fits in. With a camera and a screen for seeing your caller, it doesn't look to be anything all that revolutionary. I don't think WiMax is going to do anything to help videophones catch on, as the speeds aren't anything faster than current broadband that videophones can plug into now, but I guess we'll see.

There's no release date for this, but I wouldn't expect to see it for a while, as there isn't going to be WiMax coverage in the States until next year, and even then it'll only be in a handful of crappy cities. Yeah, I'm still bitter about that. â€“Adam Frucci

Aving [via Ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles