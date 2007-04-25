LG's WiMax-enabled Phone Might be a Little Early

LG-Nortel seems to be a bit early on this one, but they've made what looks to be the first WiMax-enabled phone. It's a standard phone with a videophone built in, which is where the WiMax fits in. With a camera and a screen for seeing your caller, it doesn't look to be anything all that revolutionary. I don't think WiMax is going to do anything to help videophones catch on, as the speeds aren't anything faster than current broadband that videophones can plug into now, but I guess we'll see.

There's no release date for this, but I wouldn't expect to see it for a while, as there isn't going to be WiMax coverage in the States until next year, and even then it'll only be in a handful of crappy cities. Yeah, I'm still bitter about that.

Aving [via Ubergizmo]