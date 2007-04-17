LG Shine Goes Candybar, Probably Still Meh

If our hands-on with the LG Shine slider was any indication, this Shine Bar may be a phone only fashionistas will pine for. The KE770 is only 9.9mm thick (compared with the 14mm of the regular shine) and has a 320x240 display, a 2-megapixel camera with auto-focus, Bluetooth, 50MB internal storage, microSD slot, and pretty much the same styling we've come to expect from the Shine label.

Although the regular Shine didn't make it over here, the flip version did, which probably makes the chances about 50/50 that we'll be seeing this as well.

LG offers taster of candybar Shine [Reg Hardware via Geek Sugar]