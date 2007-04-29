Creative Zen iPod Shuffle Competitor Leaked: Zen Stone

No pictures yet, but EpiZENter claims to have some details on the upcoming Creative player being released in may. Supposedly, it's called the Zen Stone and have a very small form factorâ€”think iPod Shuffle sized. It's going to come in five different colors, be priced at less than $50, and have a simple user interface.

Our gut reaction is this Stone is going to be shaped somewhat like the MOTO PEBLâ€”you know, like a stoneâ€”and have playback buttons on the front and a minimal screen. Or maybe even no screen, if they're going up against the Shuffle.

New Zen coming Next Month? [EpiZENter]