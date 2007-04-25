Lenovo T61 and R61: Now with Hot Santa Rosa Action

Have a butchers at Lenovo's newest ThinkPads, the T61 and the R61. While there's nothing particularly scrummy about the design, the laptops do have Intel's Santa Rosa platform under the hood. Both models will be available from next month, with updated versions following on in June (a WWAN model of the T61) and July (a Blu-Ray DVD burner on the R61). There's even fingerprint technology on some of the T61s to keep your private stuff just that.

Both models have 14.1-inch displays, Intel Turbo memory card for some KITT-like Vista performance turbo-boost, hard disk encryption, SmartCard support and NVIDIA graphics. And if you were looking for the IBM badge, you can forget it: Lenovo has finally scratched it off - the first time they have done that since they bought the company's PC division in 2005. All the new technology specs of both models after the jump, but no prices as yet.

T61

Intel CentrinoÂ® Duo mobile technology on selected models:

Intel Core 2 Duo processor family1 — T7100, T7300, T7500, and T7700 processors with up to 800 MHz front-size bus (FSB) and up to 4 MB L2 cache

Intel PRO/Wireless family

Intel GM/PM965 Express chipset families

Integrated Intel Graphics Media Accelerator X3100 graphics for clear images (models with GM965 chipset)

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Link 4965AGN LAN or Intel 3945ABG Wi-Fi Wireless or ThinkPad 11a/b/g6

UltraConnect II antenna to help optimize frequency coverage and performance for improved wireless LAN (WLAN) connectivity around the world, when used with compatible options

Intel Turbo Memory Card

Microsoft Windows Vista, which facilitates better security

ThinkVantage Access Connections utility to help manage wired and wireless communications

ThinkVantage Rescue and Recoveryâ„¢ 3.0

Widescreen TFT display starting at 358-mm (14.1-in) has WXGA (1280 x 800) or WXGA+ (1440 x 900) resolution

Ultrabayâ„¢ Slim for fast and easy hot- and warm-swapping of selected options

The ThinkPad T61 notebook is approximately 1.1-in thin (27.6 mm)7 with optimal weight starting at approximately 5 lb8

R61

New processors and chipsets

IntelÂ® Core 2 Duo (64-bit) processors1 up to 2.4 GHz — T7100, T7300, T7500, T7700

New Intel GM/PM965 chipset

Speedy 800 MHz front-side bus (FSB), up to 4 MB L2 cache

Added choice is 32-bit or the new 64-bit Vista operating system

Improved communications

Next generation of wireless LAN (WLAN) performance through 802.11n 2x3 MIMO

1 GB Ethernet LAN, Bluetooth, modem

14.1-inch wide screen

Hard drives for different needs

Up to 160 GB, 5400 rpm

Up to 100 GB, 7200 rpm

Intel Turbo Memory Card boosts performance (select models)

Full disk encryption provides security

New discrete graphics offerings

New NVIDIA Quadro NVS 140M (128 MB) discrete graphics

Integrated Intel Graphics Media Accelerator X3100 graphics for clear images

Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG LAN, Intel wireless 4945AGN LAN, or ThinkPad 11a/b/g6 WLAN card

UltraConnect II antenna to help optimize frequency coverage and performance for improved WLAN connectivity around the world, when used with compatible options

ThinkVantage Access Connections utility to help manage wired and wireless communications

ThinkVantage Rescue and Recoveryâ„¢

Widescreen 358-mm (14.1-in) with WXGA (1280 x 8000) or WXGA+ (1400 x 900) resolution TFT display 358-mm (14.1-in)

Ultrabayâ„¢ for fast and easy hot- and warm-swapping of selected options