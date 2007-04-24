LED Clock Gives You That Timeless Sinking Feeling

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sinking_clock.jpgThe Sinking Clock by master clockist Ross McBride depicts a certain fatalistic and pathetic mindset whose pessimism is not necessarily representative of your humble Gizmodo narrators, but appreciated by all nonetheless. It's as if the poor thing was flung down onto a desktop and permanently embedded therein. Alas, it's just a design concept. Somebody build one of these so we can revel in its existential nothingness.

Now a request for Ross: draft a concept just like this one, except instead of an LED alarm clock slammed into a tabletop, make it look just like a Motorola Q half-buried in a brick wall. Then in late June (or maybe later), we'll actually construct one for you in a jiffy, just in time for the iPhone. â€“ Charlie White

Design Page [Normal Design, via Oh Gizmo]

