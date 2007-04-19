Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Kondo Destroys! Kondo Smashes! Kondo Plays Soccer?

genex-1.jpg

Kondo KHR-2 HV, the robot that plays soccer, fights with other bots and dances salsa, has got some new clothes. First up is a shiny polycarbonate carapace that makes him look much more studly and buff than his previous square-headed incarnation. All the pretty little Ho'Bots will be bumping up to him as much as they can, mark my words. His Robocop fabulousness costs $152.

There's also a couple of paper soccer strips for him to wear. They cost $10 each, but you'll probably have to replace them regularly as his screaming fans will rip 'em off him after he scores the winning goal in the match. You can see them in the gallery below. Plus, after the jump, a glimpse of what he was like when he was just a squarehead.

iChat%20Image%28RF3%29.jpeg

Well, I don't know about you, but I would. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Selling the new product of various parts such as Kondo science and the body cover for KHR-2 HV[PC Watch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles