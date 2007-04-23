Kohjinsha SA1F00V: 7" tablet UMPC Adds Touchscreen, Still as Slow as Before

Kohjinsha has added touch capabilities to the 7" 800 x 480 screen on its Japan-only SA1F00 UMPC tablet computer, letting you massage your way through Windows XP Home even when it's running as slow as Keanu Reeves putting frozen Heinz Ketchup on a bullet-time burger.

That's because rather than jumping on the Ultra Mobile 2007 platform bandwagon with their new model, they just decided to keep the same 500 MHz AMD Geode LX800 processor. At least they painted it KITT black, probably hoping that the new color will add some TurboBoost to it (replacing XP for Linux would have achieved the same without the need for leather pants). In fact, all the specs remain the same, with 40GB HD, 2 USB 2.0 ports, SD, MMC and Compact Flash slots, 802.11b/g Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Bluetooth 2.0+EDR. All except the extra 30 grams that push its fighting weight up to 990 grams (2.18 pounds). One pic of the white model, its release dates and prices are after the jump.

The Kohjinsha SA1F00W also has the same features, and both are priced at $840 (this goes up to around $1100 for the 100GB hard drive.) Only the Japanese will get their digits over this on the 3rd of May, so add some extra import dollars if you are planning to get one using Dynamism and the rest of the usual suspects.

The manufacture human building, 7 type notes PC which load touch panel [Impress PC Watch]