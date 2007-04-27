Fluffy Alarm Clocks Awaken Your Tackiest Impulses

Mother's Day is coming up, and you know what that means: Time to break out the kitsch. Here are two perfect candidates, these fluffy alarm clocks by Luft, and hey, one of them even looks like an old-fashioned iMac.

Sure, we showed you that Glo Pillow techno-pillow clock yesterday, but that one isn't even real yet and will probably cost you a ton o' money. Here's the real thing, waking you up and embarrassing you if anyone else sees it in your house. And that joy, that comfort of knowing you have the tackiest taste on the whole cellblockâ€”now that's certainly priceless.



