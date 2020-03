KeySpan gave its TuneView remote a sexy upgrade today. The remote, which uses 2.4GHz frequency to control your docked iPod from afar, now comes in piano black. The remote is also a little faster, thanks to an upgrade that allows for smoother navigation on its 1.4-inch screen. It's a little pricey at $179, but the set up is as hassle-free as it gets.

Press Release [via Gadgetell]