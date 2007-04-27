Keyport Eliminates Pocket Jingle

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Getting more and more keys to put on your keychain when you were a kid may have been cool, but now all that massive clump of metal does is give your pants that unwanted bulge look (as opposed to the wanted bulge look). With the keyport, you're free to shove six of your favorite keys into what looks to be a lighter-sized gadget, easily extending and retracting them when needed. Plus, there's RFID and a built-in LED light, as well as keyless entry for your car.

The thing's still in its design phase now, but you can sign up on their site to get notified when they ship. Personally, we're pretty stoked at being able to ditch the unwieldy keyring for something more compact. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Key-port via Crunchgear]

