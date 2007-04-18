Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

JVC Gets the Hang of Networking; Embraces DivX

JVC today introduced its Sophisti DD-3 system, two D's for a double dose of digital pimpin'. It's a 3.1 home theater in a box, with a DVD player, subwoofer and three speakers. The front left and right speakers do a virtual surround thing so you don't need two in the rear, says JVC. (Home theater nerds can feel free to argue about this fact for hours.)

More importantly, the $1,000 system has both Ethernet and USB jacks "allowing retrieval of music files, movies, digital images and other digital files stored on the computer." JVC says the Sophisti can connect directly to a computer, or to multiple ones via a network. You can also connect a camera or music player through the USB jack to enjoy photos (on your TV) and music. Though the press release didn't mention anything about codecs, JVC just told us that the Sophisti supports the following:

JPEG, MP3, WMA, WAV (PCM), AC3, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, MS MP4 v3, DivX

Yes, DivX. When we get our hands on a unit, we'll let you know how it all works out. One final note: In the product shot above, you may see something that looks like a bundled CRT monitor. It's a subwoofer, artfully placed by an unwitting photographer in the most misleading of positions. –Wilson Rothman

New JVC Home Theater System Plays Music, Video and Image Files From a PC [JVC]

