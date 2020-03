This simple yet useful alarm clock from Japan can grab up to five songs from any Japanese cellphone wirelessly via IR. It doesn't have a monster hard drive or a bevy of different card slots or a USB port, but just one simple feature that works as advertised. It's pretty cool, if you ask me, and I'd love to see such simple, basic gadgets appear to compete with the overly complicated and expensive stuff that's already out there.

Product Page [via Tokyo Mango]