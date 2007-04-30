First Windows Mobile 6 Phone Launched on German O2

The first commercially available Windows Mobile 6 Professional phone has just launched on Germany's O2 (we're not counting the WM6 upgrades you can download online and upgrade your old phones to), which means WM6 fever is just about upon us. The phone itself, the XDA Terra, is based on the HTC Herald, which is also coming to T-Mobile US complete with the new OS.

If you're looking for specs on it, here's a good place to start. And if you're really in a hurry to grab one, you can get someone from Deutschland to order you one without contract for 519 Euros.

KUDOS: O2 Germany starts Selling and Shipping the first WM 6 Professional smartphone [The Unwired]