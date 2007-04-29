Meizu M3 Music Card Preview

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

We're actually fans of Meizu's players, despite (or maybe because of) their similarities to Apple's offerings. Their latest, the Meizu M3 Music Card, has 8GB of storage, 1.5-inch display, FM radio, 20-hour battery life, and a $100 price point.

You can get 2 and 4GB models for $65 and $80, which really makes this a lot cheaper than getting a Nano. Too bad you can't use this with the Nike+iPod kit, which we're still cursing as the reason why we're forced to buy a player we otherwise don't really need. Anything to get sexy, we suppose. â€“ Jason Chen

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

