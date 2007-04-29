Meizu M3 Music Card Preview

We're actually fans of Meizu's players, despite (or maybe because of) their similarities to Apple's offerings. Their latest, the Meizu M3 Music Card, has 8GB of storage, 1.5-inch display, FM radio, 20-hour battery life, and a $100 price point.

You can get 2 and 4GB models for $65 and $80, which really makes this a lot cheaper than getting a Nano. Too bad you can't use this with the Nike+iPod kit, which we're still cursing as the reason why we're forced to buy a player we otherwise don't really need. Anything to get sexy, we suppose.

