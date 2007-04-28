Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Smart Mug Heats, Maintains Liquid Temperature

smartmug.gifAs good as regular mugs are, that damn second law of thermodynamics always wins out in the end, making sure your hot coffee is now just bitter luke-warm liquid. But with the Smart Mug, all you have to do is set a temperature, plug it into your car's cigarette lighter, and you've got yourself some always-hot beverages.

The only thing to watch out for is spillage, which at 160 degrees (the maximum this cup can heat up to), will make sure you never have to use contraception again. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Gifts and Gadgets via Gearlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles