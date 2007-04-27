iPods Banned by Schools to Stop Exam Cheating

Teachers, eh? First they came to praise the iPod, then they came to bury it. A spate of incidents involving iPods in class and exam rooms has led to a ban on digital media players in some schools. A high school in Idaho has been one of the first establishments to ban MP3 players after teachers overheard some of the kids talking about downloading formulae and other crib material onto the players. "It doesn't take long to get out of the loop with teenagers," said Aaron Maybon, principal of Mountain View High School. "They come up with new and creative ways to cheat pretty fast."

Unlike the students of Duke University of North Carolina, it seems. Three years ago it handed out iPods to its undergrads in an attempt to enhance the learning process. And have they seen an increase in cheating? No, according to Tim Dodd, exec director of The Center for Academic Integrity at Duke, who claims it is beneath his students to stoop to that level, and that such incidents have dropped over the past decade. So what's the moral of the story? You can trust an undergrad, but not a high schooler, it seems.

Some schools ban iPods to stop cheating [Fox News]