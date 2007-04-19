Inventions That Never Quite Made It: Sun Pod, No; Babe Inside, Yesssss

The Sun Pod was an invention that never quite made it past the concept stage, but we're still enjoying its conceptualization. If you can get past the alluring sunbather pictured reclining in this '80s prototype, you'll notice a fan on the side for ventilation. But on a hot summer day this Sun Pod would obviously turn into an oven, no matter how much ventilation it had.

So what was the idea, to intensify the sun's rays? Perhaps they hadn't heard of skin cancer back in the '80s. Although this kooky concept never caught on, the idea of selling products using lovely models is apparently still alive and well.

Inventions which never saw the light [Daily Mail, via Born Rich]