Inventions That Never Quite Made It: Sun Pod, No; Babe Inside, Yesssss

gadgets1DM_468x339.jpgThe Sun Pod was an invention that never quite made it past the concept stage, but we're still enjoying its conceptualization. If you can get past the alluring sunbather pictured reclining in this '80s prototype, you'll notice a fan on the side for ventilation. But on a hot summer day this Sun Pod would obviously turn into an oven, no matter how much ventilation it had.

So what was the idea, to intensify the sun's rays? Perhaps they hadn't heard of skin cancer back in the '80s. Although this kooky concept never caught on, the idea of selling products using lovely models is apparently still alive and well. â€“ Charlie White

Inventions which never saw the light [Daily Mail, via Born Rich]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

