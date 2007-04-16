Intel's New Mobile PCs Will Ditch Vista for Linux

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Intel%20MID.jpgUMPCs have yet to take off, yet Intel's already launching an alternative to the overgrown handheldsâ€”the Mobile Internet Device (MID). These mini-tablets will run Linux, not Vista, as their operating system.

They'll have screens ranging from 4.5 to 6 inches and each device will carry a dual-core processor clocked from 600 to 800 MHz. The MIDs will have Wi-Fi and 3G HSDPA complemented by entertainment-friendly features. Design-wise, they look slicker than many of their UMPC counterparts. For now we can only hope they don't follow the UMPC's painful path to popularity. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Intel to Launch Linux-powered Mobile Internet Device [ZDNet]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

