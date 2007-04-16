Intel's New Mobile PCs Will Ditch Vista for Linux

UMPCs have yet to take off, yet Intel's already launching an alternative to the overgrown handheldsâ€”the Mobile Internet Device (MID). These mini-tablets will run Linux, not Vista, as their operating system.

They'll have screens ranging from 4.5 to 6 inches and each device will carry a dual-core processor clocked from 600 to 800 MHz. The MIDs will have Wi-Fi and 3G HSDPA complemented by entertainment-friendly features. Design-wise, they look slicker than many of their UMPC counterparts. For now we can only hope they don't follow the UMPC's painful path to popularity.

