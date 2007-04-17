Intel's Metro Notebook Doubles as a Portable Battery

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

concept_laptop_2.jpgIntel has lifted the veil on a conceptual laptop dubbed the Metro Notebook. Aside from being under an inch thick, the notebook will come with a cordless charging pad that'll let you juice up any of your gadgets just by placing them on the notebook.

The notebook is meant to be worn like a messenger bag and has an external e-ink display that gives you quick access to email and calendar info. Inside sits a hefty Core 2 Duo CPU along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and WiMax radios. Now if only they could get all ultraportables this slim. – Louis Ramirez

Intel Restyles Laptop as Wireless Fashion Accessory [Reg Hardware via GearFuse]

