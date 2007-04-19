Intel Preps Quad-Core CPU for Lappies

2008 is gonna be an interesting year if Intel keeps its promises. You see, on their 2008 roadmap sits a quad-core Penryn mobile processor designed for intense gaming and hardcore power users. Quad-core to go? You better believe it.

Intel's not saying how they plan on achieving this or what kinda battery life these lappies will have, but as long as they don't fry my kneecaps or burst into flames, this will definitely be worth waiting for, even if only for bragging rights.

Intel to Offer Quad Core Mobile CPUs in 2008? [LaptopLogic]