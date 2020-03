Okay, so today's UMPCs are nowhere near being as cool as the ones in this video, but supposedly this is the direction they're heading. You got voice recognition, ultra-thin profiles, touchscreen displays, the works. There's no QWERTY keyboard, but if my UMPC can do everything that these can (and direct me to secret raves), I don't care.

Intel: Future of UMPCs [TechEBlog]