In This Week's Episode of Lame Airplane Seat Innovations...

...we find our heroes cramped in their seats even more thanks to this extremely awkward "Freedom" concept. The so-called freedom concept would allow planes to add another row of seats thanks to reversed seating arrangements. The reversed seats would reduce needed width by overlapping shoulders. The only way I would consider something like this is if the price of the ticket were, say, half of what it would normally go for with regular seating. I can't wait for the day that airplanes eliminate seating altogether and just do standing room, you know, like the subway.

