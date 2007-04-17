In This Week's Episode of Lame Airplane Seat Innovations...

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

...we find our heroes cramped in their seats even more thanks to this extremely awkward "Freedom" concept. The so-called freedom concept would allow planes to add another row of seats thanks to reversed seating arrangements. The reversed seats would reduce needed width by overlapping shoulders. The only way I would consider something like this is if the price of the ticket were, say, half of what it would normally go for with regular seating. I can't wait for the day that airplanes eliminate seating altogether and just do standing room, you know, like the subway. –Travis Hudson

Airplanes to become even more uncomfortably close [Gearfuse]

