A new sketch show from the BBC, Ruddy Hell! It's Harry and Paul, takes off Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. It rather makes Apple's current Mac vs PC ads look like outtakes from a Frasier episode. Given their pedigrees, Paul Whitehouse (he did The Fast Show) and Harry Enfield (er, he didn't), the comics behind the skit, could have done better. Nice sweaters, though.
I'm Apple and I'm Microsoft: British Comics Take on Gates and Jobs
