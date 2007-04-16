I'm Apple and I'm Microsoft: British Comics Take on Gates and Jobs

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A new sketch show from the BBC, Ruddy Hell! It's Harry and Paul, takes off Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. It rather makes Apple's current Mac vs PC ads look like outtakes from a Frasier episode. Given their pedigrees, Paul Whitehouse (he did The Fast Show) and Harry Enfield (er, he didn't), the comics behind the skit, could have done better. Nice sweaters, though. â€“Ad Dugdale

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

