This clever little door handle glows red when the room is occupied or green when it isn't. Perfect for rooms you need privacy in, such as bathrooms and torture dungeons, it's powered by wiring directly through the door, so it's not something you'll be able to hook up all too easily on a door not wired already. If it seems like too much work for a gimmicky idea, just stick to locking your door. It's easier.

