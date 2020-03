Given it's egg-like design, you may think Iconix's HD-RH1 takes crap images, but think again, 'cause this tiny shooter packs a punch twice its size, capable of shooting in high-definition (1080p). With the new RCP-160 remote, you'll be able to connect up to 6 RH1s to one another for the ultimate voyeuristic high-def setup. The remote is expected to ship this fall.

Egg-sized HD Camera Can Be Used for Good, Evil [Sci Fi Tech]