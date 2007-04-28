Confirmed: Xbox 360 Elite Doesn't Use Super-Quiet BenQ Drives

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

xbox360drivessmall.jpgIf you remember back to our Xbox 360 DVD drive comparison, you'll remember that the order of quietness in the units went Toshiba-Samsung loudest (the launch drives), Hitachi-LG in the middle, and BenQ LiteOn-Philips quietest (all Xboxes manufactured after November '06). So which do you think the Xbox 360 Elite would have? If you guessed BenQ, you'd be wrong.

Unless our Elite was manufactured before Nov '06, it seems likely that Microsoft is still using Hitachi-LG drives in their Xbox 360s (both regular and Elite). We'll have to check when more Elite units make it into the general population.

A better look after the jump.

xbox360drives.jpg â€“ Jason Chen

