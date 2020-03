Following Meizu and Deeda's lead, Hua Long's introducing a phone that bears quite a bit of resemblance to Apple's iPhone. However, other than looks, there's not much else that resembles the iPhone.

The innards house a dual-band GSM phone with a 3.5-inch non-touch screen, 2-megapixel camera, MP3/3GP/MP4 playback and just a VGA resolution. Excuse us if we're not impressed by this one.

M8cool [via Slashphone via My iPhone]