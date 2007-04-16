House Sitting Robot Takes Snaps of Invaders

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

guard_robot.jpgThis house sitting robot from Japan doesn't actually walk your dog, feed the kids, or fetch the mail, but it does make sure your house doesn't get robbed. Well, not exactly. It doesn't stop the actual act of burgling, but it does take snapshots of whoever broke in and made off with your HDTV and your collection of Knight Rider DVD boxsets.

Also, when the sensor is set off, the robot gives you a call on your 3G videophone and can stream a live feed so you can make sure it's not your cat going berserk again before you call the popo. â€“ Jason Chen

Impress [via Plastic Bamboo]

