Hotdoll: The Sex Doll for Dogs

Is your dog in heat and humping anything it can wrap its horny little legs around? Are you constantly having to pry your promiscuous pooch off the legs of guests, parents and members of your church? Protect your leg from a hump attack by getting Scruffy a Hotdoll. Yes, it's a sex doll for dogs. It's shaped like a dog and it'll allow your tension-filled pet to go to town as much as his little heart desires, humping away until he passes out in exhaustion, leaving a wispy coil of friction-singed dog-fur smoke wafting into the air.

God, I love the Internet. Hit the jump for more hot dog-on-doll action shots. Don't pretend like you don't want to see them.

Hotdoll [FeelAddicted]