Hot Leopard Shots: Peep Em Now Before they Cease and Desist to Exist

finder.jpgThe fanboys are sad that OS X Leopard is going to be late, so in the meantime, here are some fresh screenshots to keep em held over. There, there, it'll be ok.

These are shots from the latest build seeded to developers, 9A410. Charming name aside, this evolution of the beta unifies the UI elements, ditching the now aging brushed aluminum window borders, along with the interesting Finder sidebar icons. Check em out.

BTW, these won't be around very long, so look at em, love em, and kiss em goodbye.

UPDATE: I also like Leander's take on the low probability of these being real, and the logic behind that reasoning. â€“Brian Lam

Mac OS X Theme Change in Leopard Seed 9a410 [Thanks Macrumors and Crunch]

