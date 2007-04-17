Horizon's Hydrocar: Toy Car Uses Next Gen Fuel Cells

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

7060_2040782328_1.jpgHorizon's Hydrocar, the follow up to their H-Racer fuel cell toy, uses a next generation polymer electrolyte membrace based fuel cell. The tech is characterized by operating at lower temperature and lower pressure, making it a safer tech if it were to be used in full sized cars. That's good, because this little model only turns after it bumps into things. It ships next month for $79.

Check out the Minority Report design and the twin oxygen and hydrogen tanks that fill as the water tank is electrolyzed into gas.

–Brian Lam

Product Page [via Gizmag]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

