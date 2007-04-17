Horizon's Hydrocar: Toy Car Uses Next Gen Fuel Cells

Horizon's Hydrocar, the follow up to their H-Racer fuel cell toy, uses a next generation polymer electrolyte membrace based fuel cell. The tech is characterized by operating at lower temperature and lower pressure, making it a safer tech if it were to be used in full sized cars. That's good, because this little model only turns after it bumps into things. It ships next month for $79.

Check out the Minority Report design and the twin oxygen and hydrogen tanks that fill as the water tank is electrolyzed into gas.

Product Page [via Gizmag]