Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Slouchpod: The Gamer's Beanbag

slouchpod_small.jpg If beanbags had a version 2.0, the Slouchpad would be it. A gamer's dream, it has two built-in 5-watt RMS speakers and a 10-watt RMS subwoofer for those outta-the-chair moments when you're playing Gears Of War. And it's not just gamer-friendly, as you can plug just about anything into it, from MP3 players to TVs, DVDs and your laptop.

The Slouchpad comes in six colors, including classic black, cream and red, and the more nausea-inducing lilac, pink and white. The price is $600 (ouch) and it's available in the UK and Europe at the moment, but if you ask nicely, I'm sure they'll ship it to you. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Slouchpod via Red Ferret]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

