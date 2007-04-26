Lomme Bed: More than just an iPod Dock with a Be-Thonged Lay-dee Inside

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

While we at Gizmodo are no strangers to beds, it is with some embarrassment that I feel the need to come clean. Never have I had the pleasure to wake up and find a lady sprawled, all casual-like and thong-tastic in mine. But that's just me. I'm not sure if this lady comes free with the Lomme bed - but if she does, let me say now that this egg basket-shaped model will be a BESTSELLER. Oh yes indeedy.

To enhance your pleasure, the Lomme comes with sexy lighting, a muscle relaxing system (now you're scaring me) and an iPod dock, so you can thrill your Comes-Free-With-The-Bed lady with that Linkin Park gig you downloaded last week, and recreate how you think the concert lighting should have been. As to whether she'll stay around or not - well, your guess is as good as mine. The downside? It's only available in Liechtenstein at the moment, so that probably means it's 'spensivo. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Lomme via Sci-Fi Blog]

