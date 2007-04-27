Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DreamAuthentics Katana Brings the Arcade to Your Desk

katana.jpg

The DreamAuthentics Katana is a half-sized arcade machine, allowing you to bring your childhood obsession into your home and keep it on a desk, rather than taking up a large, dorky chunk of your living room. It comes loaded with over 200 games, both from the arcade and from the Atari 2600.

My good buddy Peter Pachal over at SciFi Tech got a chance to play with it, and he gives it mostly positive reviews.

He gripes that there are too many buttons for a lot of the games, and the 17-inch screen is kind of underwhelming, but overall it delivers sweet arcade nostalgia right to your desktop.

I've got to ask, howeverâ€¦ is a computer in a fancy case that can only be used as an emulator and a jukebox really worth $2500? Most of me says no way, but a small part of me still loves the idea of playing games on an arcade cabinet, so who knows. In any case, it'll be available at the end of May, and for a bit extra they'll customize the look of the cabinet for you. â€“Adam Frucci

DreamAuthentics Katana: Arcade-style gaming on Atkins [SciFi Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles