Tired of flipping between four remote controls to operate all your A/V gear? Designed by Chen Hung Ming, the Book-style remote has three "pages" you can flip through to control either your TV, DVD or stereo. Each page has a small tab/bookmark that explains what each page controls. The concept itself isn't new (there are tons of universal remotes out there), but the design is pretty refreshing compared with all the copycat remotes you'll find in stores.

Book-style Remote Control [Yanko Design]