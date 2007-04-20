Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Hitachi Touts 85-Inch Plasma HDTV, Hedges Bets on LCDs

hitachi_cmp4211.jpgHitachi carries the flag for plasma, adding an 85-incher (that may look somewhat like the one above) to its line and predicting the plasma display TV market is going to double by March 2011. But then Hitachi's not dissing LCDs, either, saying the LCD TV market will grow even larger, from 28.5 million units shipped per year now to 110 million units during that same time period.

Hitachi released precious little information about this new plasma behemoth, though, but we're assuming it's going to be a 1080p model like other plasma displays in this category. Perhaps Fujitsu Hitachi Plasma Display Ltd., opening up a new plasma plant last December to bring its total capacity to 2 million screens per year, will be able to bring the prices of these gigantic displays out of the stratosphere and down to earth. â€“ Charlie White

Hitachi bets on 85-inch PDP TV [EE Times]

