Helpful Cookies Have Nutrition Info Printed Up Front

As if you didn't feel guilty enough scarfing down those last two cookies, these confections pack 260 calories each, and they're not going to let you forget it, either, because there's the damning information, printed right there on the cookie itself. But 260 calories? WTF? They're big, though, weighing in at 2.1 ounces apiece, so maybe that's worth it.

Hang on a second. To make you feel even more guilty, they cost $25 for two. Huh? Oh, yeah, these are considered conceptual art as well as having that incidental attribute of being edible. We get it: more expensive than caviar, and twice the guilt. Next thing you know they'll just go ahead and print a picture of a pig on the front of the cookie. Let's just hope this isn't a trend.

Forget the box — artists print nutrition information directly on desserts [Sci Fi Tech]