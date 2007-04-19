Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

HeartLander: Caterpillar Robot that Prefers Pigs' Hearts to Lettuce Hearts

This little bug is called the HeartLander, a tiny little caterpillar-esque robot developed by the Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute in Pittsburgh. Inserted via keyhole surgery, the HeartLander crawls across the surface of the heart to administer drugs or attach medical devices. Apparently this invention could revolutionalize the treatment of cardiac patients while making the rest of the world sick at the mere sight of it. More details and a picture of the robot itself right after the jump.

_42818153_heartlander203.jpgDr Cameron Riviere, who developed the HeartLander along with his colleagues, has already tested the device on pigs' hearts, where it has injected dye and inserted Pacemaker leads. The 20mm device, which attaches itself to the heart via suckers and can move at 18cm per minute, is overseen via either X-ray video or a magnetic tracker, and is controlled using a joystick. Warning: The video is a bit yikkety-split for first thing. Oopsâ€”should I have said this earlier? â€“ Ad Dugdale

Creepy Crawly Robot that mends Broken Hearts[NewScientistTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles