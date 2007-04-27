8-port HDMI Switcher Needs to Wait for More HDMI Devices

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hdmiswitcher.jpg

Does anyone out there really have enough devices to warrant an 8-port HDMI switcher? I mean, you could have a PS3, an Xbox 360 Elite, a HD DVD player and a Blu-ray player, and despite the redundancies and pointlessness in having all of those things you'd still have four empty ports.

But then, I guess this thing isn't really for regular consumer use, seeing it's meant to be mounted in a rack and not sit on top of a receiver. And $900 isn't a very consumer-friendly price for a boring old switcher. But hey, if you're one of the half dozen or so people out there who really need to be able to switch between eight HDMI devices, go nuts. â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [Akihabara News]

