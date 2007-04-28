Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Multi-Tool Pen Has 5-in-1 Versatility

5in1_pen.jpg

There are plenty of multi-tool pens around, but none as beautiful as this hand-turned creation by John Russell. He chooses from 50 varieties of wood to craft these one-of-a-kind writing instruments.

The type of wood you get is random, but one thing's for sure, you'll have a Phillips screwdriver, regular screwdriver, tweezers, X-acto knife, and of course, a ballpoint pen in hand whenever you carry this handmade work of art. We thought it would cost a lot more than $32. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Eco-Artware, via The Uber Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles