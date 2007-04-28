Multi-Tool Pen Has 5-in-1 Versatility

There are plenty of multi-tool pens around, but none as beautiful as this hand-turned creation by John Russell. He chooses from 50 varieties of wood to craft these one-of-a-kind writing instruments.

The type of wood you get is random, but one thing's for sure, you'll have a Phillips screwdriver, regular screwdriver, tweezers, X-acto knife, and of course, a ballpoint pen in hand whenever you carry this handmade work of art. We thought it would cost a lot more than $32.

