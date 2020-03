You've gotta love DIY hacks that don't even pretend to be trying to create something that's actually useful, but are more attempts to prove that the maker can create something completely ridiculous.

Take this door that can be unlocked with a Wiimote, for example. Is this very secure? No, not really. Is it convenient? Nope. Is it awesome? Yes, yes it is. And at the end of the day, isn't that all that really matters?

Hacket Gadgets [via Ubergizmo]