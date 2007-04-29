Sony Number One in "True Brand Power"

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Despite exploding batteries, no rumble in the PS3 (well, maybe), their commitment to $600 PS3s, and oh, meh PS3 sales, Sony somehow emerged as the most powerful brand in a study by AlixPartners, besting among others, Tylenol and Toyota. Better yet, AlixPartners claims to ascertain "true brand power, which the index measures via a sophisticated consumer trust-versus-distrust formula." So you guys trust Sony? I have a moon to sell you. And it's only $600.

Oh wait, the survey was conducted in Fall 2006. It all makes sense now.â€“ Matt Buchanan

