Sony Number One in "True Brand Power"

Despite exploding batteries, no rumble in the PS3 (well, maybe), their commitment to $600 PS3s, and oh, meh PS3 sales, Sony somehow emerged as the most powerful brand in a study by AlixPartners, besting among others, Tylenol and Toyota. Better yet, AlixPartners claims to ascertain "true brand power, which the index measures via a sophisticated consumer trust-versus-distrust formula." So you guys trust Sony? I have a moon to sell you. And it's only $600.

Oh wait, the survey was conducted in Fall 2006. It all makes sense now.

