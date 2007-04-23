Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Guide to Replacing Your MacBook Pro's Hard Drive

Apple%20HDD.jpg

Aside from the obvious storage bump, there are plenty of reasons why you'd wanna upgrade your MacBook Pro's hard drive. The guys at ExtremeTech have come up with a hand-holding guide for replacing your MBP's 5,400rpm HDD for a new 7,200rpm drive, which will give you a noticeably faster MBP. There's a lot of unscrewing involved, so you'll need a Phillips-head screwdriver and a T-6 screwdriver before you begin. Like the other HDD upgrade guides we've seen, this one is worth a read, even if you're the queasy type. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Upgrade Your MacBook Pro's Hard Drive [ExtremeTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles