Guide to Replacing Your MacBook Pro's Hard Drive

Aside from the obvious storage bump, there are plenty of reasons why you'd wanna upgrade your MacBook Pro's hard drive. The guys at ExtremeTech have come up with a hand-holding guide for replacing your MBP's 5,400rpm HDD for a new 7,200rpm drive, which will give you a noticeably faster MBP. There's a lot of unscrewing involved, so you'll need a Phillips-head screwdriver and a T-6 screwdriver before you begin. Like the other HDD upgrade guides we've seen, this one is worth a read, even if you're the queasy type.

