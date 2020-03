What would you do if this plate was set in front of you? What would you do? Here's a fresh dish of octopus tentacles, still alive, served to Cyrus Farivar at a restaurant in South Korea.

"They calm down after a little while, but then when you go after them again, they start up again," he says. "It's the weirdest thing I've ever seen brought to a dinner table."

Some people will eat anything. It's like those monkey heads in Indiana Jones.

