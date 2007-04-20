Griffin Dock Adapter for iPod Shuffle: Whippersnapper Runs with the Big Dogs

Now the shuffle can get in on all the dock fun, with this Dock Adapter for iPod shuffle that lets you plug the little player into all those fancy-schmancy docks that will only work with an Apple dock connector.

Now this doesn't mean you'll be able to control the transport functions as you can with dock-connected iPods and their associated speakers and so forth, but at least you'll be able to plug in that little shuffle sucker and charge it up.

Griffin's not saying when this will be released or at what price yet, but really, how much could a little piece of plastic like this cost? $10? Let's guess: It'll be $19.99.

Product Page [Griffin, via Oh Gizmo]