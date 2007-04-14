Green House Rotates to Keep The Sunshine Pouring In

This sweet environmentally friendly house spins to face the sun, helping it stay nice and warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It does this by using triple-glazed glass on one side of the house to keep it warm in the winter, and by super-insulating the other side to keep the house cool in the summer.

In addition, it's got solar vacuum tubes that heat water using the sun. In the end, the house creates more energy than it uses, which is a pretty remarkable feat. Where can I order one?

Tree Hugger [via Sci Fi Tech]