Apple on the Prowl for More Flash Memory

There's a predator on the loose and rumor on the Interwebs says that it's Apple. According to DigiTimes, Apple is on the hunt for more NAND flash memory to satisfy its insatiable belly. It already has a deal with Samsung, but now Apple is asking for 10-15% more than what they initially bargained for, which is about 400-500 million 4GB NAND chips. Samsung's not sure they can meet the demand. All I gotta say is that I'd hate to be the guy to disappoint this man.

