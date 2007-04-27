Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Giz Oz: Our greatest week ever

Yes, without any competition, our first week wins the title of best ever. Here we've gathered some links back to the first week of Australian content, in case you missed them in the face of overwhelming US entries.

We had some Sony videos: Creative Side and Kiss.
That last one is still giving me nightmares.

Virgin loosens up with $10/month for 1GB data.
If you aren't doing 3 X-Series, this is some kick ass data pricing.

Sexy laser etched Bluetooth headsets.
You can't buy them (yet), but they sure make good eye candy.

Samsung showed us their new TVs and the auto wall mount.
15,000:1 in an LCD TV is a sight to behold.

AVCHD edits in da house!
If you dig on a Sony 'ecosystem', then Vegas has got your AVCHD editing needs covered.

Battery cell-size adapters and other crazy ideas.
I learned some valuable lessons in battery recharging... did you?

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles