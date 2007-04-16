Geneva Sound System XL: Make your iPod an AiiiiiiPod

There are speakers, and there are SPEAKERS. This one, from the Geneva Lab, is one of the latter. As well as having a dock that will fit just about every iPod (video, nano, mini) there is a built-in, slot-loading CD player that also plays CD-ROM and MP3, and an FM radio with preset digital tuner. It comes with remote control and can connect to other sources, including the TV. Oh, and don't think the speaker stand comes for free - that you have to pay for.

The Geneva XL is available in black, white and red. Vital statistics are 21.7" x 23.5" x 15.8" and it weighs 84 pounds. Price is.... $1075. Like I said, Aiiiiiiiiii!.

Product Page Geneva Lab via Red Ferret