Geneva Sound System XL: Make your iPod an AiiiiiiPod

genevalabipoddock_small.jpg There are speakers, and there are SPEAKERS. This one, from the Geneva Lab, is one of the latter. As well as having a dock that will fit just about every iPod (video, nano, mini) there is a built-in, slot-loading CD player that also plays CD-ROM and MP3, and an FM radio with preset digital tuner. It comes with remote control and can connect to other sources, including the TV. Oh, and don't think the speaker stand comes for free - that you have to pay for.

The Geneva XL is available in black, white and red. Vital statistics are 21.7" x 23.5" x 15.8" and it weighs 84 pounds. Price is.... $1075. Like I said, Aiiiiiiiiii!. â€“Ad Dugdale

Product Page Geneva Lab via Red Ferret

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

