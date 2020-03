Gelaskins, the company that makes sweet art skins for your iPod, is now also selling skins for your MacBook or MacBook Pros. Featuring more irreverent stuff like the infamous Flying Spaghetti Monster to masterpieces of art like Katsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave to contemporary artist Bob Dob's Rough Night Out (pictured above), they've got so many sweet designs it almost makes me wish I was an Apple fanboy with a MacBook. Almost.

Product Page [Gelaskins]